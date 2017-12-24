Panthers quarterback Cam Newton shouted out someone very special to him on Sunday after scoring arguably the biggest touchdown of the season for the team so far.

Newton scored the game-winning touchdown in Sunday’s 22-19 win over the Bucs, finding the end zone on a two-yard run. He actually fumbled the snap, but picked it up and ran it in. The touchdown helped punch the Panthers’ ticket to the playoffs, so it was a very important one.

Also important to Newton was his son, who turned two years old on Sunday. As such, Newton celebrated that touchdown by pretending the football was a cake, and acted as if he were lighting a candle on it in the end zone. He then handed the football to a fan in the stands.

Cam lighting the birthday candle pic.twitter.com/O8dO6tXeFZ — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) December 24, 2017

Props to Newton for keeping his son close to his heart during the big moment.