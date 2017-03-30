Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill was one of the NFL’s best surprise breakouts last year.

Now head coach Andy Reid has plans to get him on the field even more.

Hill, though raw, had 593 yards and six touchdowns through the air, two punts and one kickoff returned for scores. He scored three more times as a rusher.

Ask Reid, and the sky is the limit from here, especially if they can start lining him up more in the backfield, according to ESPN’s Adam Teicher:

“He was a running back that they kind of moved around a little bit,” Reid said. “His routes when he first came were kind of raw. They weren’t as disciplined as they need to be in this offense. So much of this offense is timing and being in a certain spot and knowing defenses, knowing secondaries and all that, how you’re going to make adjustments. That was all new. He is a smart kid. He picked it up so fast, and he was able to play at our level.”

For Reid, Hill’s attitude and work ethic are where the rising star will need to remain level for the trend to continue upward:

“He’ll do nothing but get better as long as he keeps the right attitude and the same work ethic he had this past year. … He’s traditionally been, for us, a very hard worker, very diligent, wanted to do the right things. I wouldn’t expect that to change. I’m expecting good things from him.”

Few weapons in the NFL are as versatile or dangerous as Hill, who is the perfect fit in Kansas City with a quarterback like Alex Smith. He doesn’t just create great field position, he’s a threat to score from anywhere on the field while creating after the catch.

The idea of Hill seeing an uptick in usage next year as he continues to learn should scare the rest of the AFC West.

