Sean McVay’s reputation as a quarterback guru could be gaining steam.

Second-year Rams quarterback Jared Goff says he’s grasping McVay’s offense quicker than the the one that was in place under former head coach Jeff Fisher.

“It’s a way different offense. Personally, from my brief experience with it, I’ve had a quicker time learning it — easier time learning it,” Goff told the team’s website. “I don’t know whether that’s scheme or the way it’s taught or what not, but I’ve enjoyed spending time with the coaches and picking it up pretty quickly.”

Perhaps that’s a between-the-lines shot at Fisher.

The top pick of the 2016 draft, Goff struggled in his rookie season. He lost all seven games that he started, throwing five touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

McVay, at 31 the youngest head coach in NFL history, was the Redskins’ offensive coordinator from 2014-2016 and oversaw the rise of Kirk Cousins.

“I think he’s done a nice job just getting better every single day,” McVay said of Goff.

Maybe Goff won’t look like such a bad draft pick after all.