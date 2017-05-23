Expectations were high for Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin heading into 2016, as he returned from missing a full year due to a knee injury.

However, he turned in a disappointing campaign, and actually appeared to take a step back, if anything. He hauled in 63 catches (10 less than his rookie season) for 941 yards, which set up for an interesting offseason.

Given how he fared in 2016, you’d think that Benjamin would’ve used the time off to work out hard and get back in peak shape. But after seeing some recent photos from OTAs, it looks like quite the opposite.

Benjamin weighed 240 at the Scouting Combine, and 243 last season, but after looking at the photo above and this video, it’s clear he’s at least 250 right now. Look how slow he looked getting off the line and coming out of his break.

It’s not really cause for concern, as Benjamin still has the entire summer to get back in shape. But it does raise concern about his motivation.