When the Giants square off against the Raiders in Sunday’s Week 13 matchup, they will do so without Eli Manning at quarterback for the first time since 2004. The switch will put an end to Manning’s streak of 210 consecutive regular-season starts, which is the second-longest in NFL history, trailing only Brett Favre (297).

It was a curious move to say the least, and it left many fans and analysts alike puzzled. Manning has been operating behind a patchwork offensive line, and has no legitimate offensive weapons to throw the ball to, as his best receiver is currently rookie tight end Evan Engram. The team has also struggled to run the football, which has also made Manning’s job extremely difficult. With all that said, it’s hard to imagine that Geno Smith — who will start in his place — will perform any better than Manning did.

The reaction on social media after the news of his benching speaks volumes, as a number of his teammates — past and present — as well as other NFL analysts and players took to Twitter to weigh in about it.

Damn! Bench Eli? Man showed up every week for 14 years. — Plaxico Burress (@plaxicoburress) November 28, 2017

Eli deserves much better than that. Much better. Class person, class player. That’s absurd — Osi Umenyiora (@OsiUmenyiora) November 28, 2017

– #EliManning can stand tall and proud and will for the rest of his life for all he has been to @Giants —Fans will never forget him #GiantsPride — Phil Simms (@PhilSimmsQB) November 28, 2017

The ambrosia of emotions right now!! Didn't think the @Giants season could get any worse now THIS!!

😡😡😡🔥🔥🔥 — Shaun O'Hara (@ShaunOHara60) November 28, 2017

Kurt Warner on benching Eli Manning: "Shame on the Giants." — Judy Battista (@judybattista) November 28, 2017

Best selling phone the last time Eli Manning wasn’t the Giants starter: The Nokia 2600 pic.twitter.com/2f7dXy83ZP — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 28, 2017

Eli Manning has not only started 210 consecutive games, he's rarely ever been off field. He's thrown nearly 99% of the Giants' passes since his first career start. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 28, 2017

Bottom line: On the list of people who should be taking the fall for the current state of the Giants, Eli Manning's name is not at the top or even that close. Shameful treatment of a proven leader by failed ones. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 28, 2017

Ah ELI Manning that is…kick your feet up till the offseason…then go to @Jaguars next season…Defense Running backs… #TomCoughlin — Ike Taylor (@Ike_SwagginU) November 28, 2017

Eli Manning has been totally disrespected by the @Giants. — NFL_IRONMAN (@LFletcher59) November 28, 2017

Manning led the team to Super Bowl wins in 2007 and 2011, and clearly deserves better from the Giants organization. He had to fight back tears while explaining how he felt about the move in the locker room after the news broke, and one would think the Giants would have at least let him finish the season, thus giving him the option of going out on his own terms.