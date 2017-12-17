Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was in attendance for Sunday’s game against the Patriots, which caught fans completely by surprise.

Shazier and his family were shown on the videoboard during the first quarter of the game, and the Steelers linebacker was seen waving a Terrible Towel in a suite. That prompted Steelers fans to cheer loudly.

Video of Ryan Shazier at Heinz Field pic.twitter.com/inrJxBOjao — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 17, 2017

Shazier suffered a spinal injury in the team’s Week 13 game against the Bengals, and underwent spinal stabilization surgery earlier in the month. He began his rehabilitation process on Thursday, and it was great to see him at Sunday’s game.