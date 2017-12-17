Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis put a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit on Davante Adams during the third quarter of Sunday’s game, and he’ll likely be hearing from the league about it in the future, in the form of a fine or suspension.

It happened on an interception return, when Adams was attempting to pursue the ball carrier. Davis, however, approached Adams from his blind side, and the Panthers linebacker then used his helmet to deliver a shot to the helmet of the Packers receiver.

Here’s a look at the hit Thomas Davis laid on Davante Adams. He’s up and moving. #Packers pic.twitter.com/BQLf3y1x0q — Mike Cianciolo (@MikeCianciolo) December 17, 2017

This blindside hit was similar to the one that JuJu Smith-Schuster put on Vontaze Burfict — which got him suspended for a game — although this cheap shot featured helmet-to-helmet contact. So, in some ways, it was worse.

Adams was forced to leave the game after the hit, and was evaluated for a concussion.