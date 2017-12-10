A scary moment took place in the second quarter of Sunday’s 49ers-Texans matchup, and the entire sequence of events is not a good look for the NFL.
The play in question happened when Texans quarterback Tom Savage absorbed a brutal hit from Elvis Dumervil and hit his head on the ground in the end zone. Savage’s hands then began shaking while he was laying on his back, in what appeared to be a reaction to the hit or possibly even a seizure. An official then appeared to check on Savage while he was shaking, so the referees were aware of the reaction he had to the big hit.
Savage was evaluated for a concussion in the medical tent for a concussion. He then somehow re-entered the game on the next series after passing the concussion test.
The Texans quarterback then tried to take the field on the series that followed, but was held back by coaches, which you can see in the video clip below.
Team doctors did not let him back on the field, and Savage was replaced by T.J. Yates.
This isn’t a good look for the NFL and its sideline concussion protocol, that’s for sure. It’s amazing that Savage was able to take the field after the scary reaction he had to Dumervil’s big hit.