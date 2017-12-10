A scary moment took place in the second quarter of Sunday’s 49ers-Texans matchup, and the entire sequence of events is not a good look for the NFL.

The play in question happened when Texans quarterback Tom Savage absorbed a brutal hit from Elvis Dumervil and hit his head on the ground in the end zone. Savage’s hands then began shaking while he was laying on his back, in what appeared to be a reaction to the hit or possibly even a seizure. An official then appeared to check on Savage while he was shaking, so the referees were aware of the reaction he had to the big hit.

Tom Savage hits head on ground, appears to have seizure while ref looks on, comes back in the game 5 minutes later. pic.twitter.com/gW9lYxDIwQ — TheRenderNFL (@TheRenderNFL) December 10, 2017

Savage was evaluated for a concussion in the medical tent for a concussion. He then somehow re-entered the game on the next series after passing the concussion test.

The Texans quarterback then tried to take the field on the series that followed, but was held back by coaches, which you can see in the video clip below.

Concussed Tom Savage tries to re-enter the game…yikes. pic.twitter.com/7bCCEefxLz — Lucas Dolengowski (@LDolengowski) December 10, 2017

Team doctors did not let him back on the field, and Savage was replaced by T.J. Yates.

Savage trying to go on the field, but doctors won't let him. Yates is in. — Adam Wexler (@awexlerKPRC) December 10, 2017

This isn’t a good look for the NFL and its sideline concussion protocol, that’s for sure. It’s amazing that Savage was able to take the field after the scary reaction he had to Dumervil’s big hit.