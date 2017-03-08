Dallas Mavericks big man Dirk Nowitzki hit a huge career milestone on Tuesday night.

Nowitzki became just the sixth player to reach 30,000 career points, and did so the same way he scored many of those points — by draining a beautiful teardrop fadeaway jumper.

Dirk scored No. 30,000 by hitting his signature shot, and poor Larry Nance Jr. had no chance guarding him on this play.

DIRK REACHES 30,000 CAREER POINTS IN THE MOST DIRK WAY POSSIBLE!#MFFL pic.twitter.com/u0aoF7Ga2R — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2017

Nowitzki then celebrated with his teammates and Mark Cuban after draining a three-pointer shortly afterward.

After reaching 30k, Dirk nails 3 at other end and is mobbed by teammates and Mark Cuban 😭 pic.twitter.com/uDMM6zvvNE — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) March 8, 2017

Dirk joined some pretty good company as far as players who accomplished the feat playing for only one team.

30,000+ points in NBA with one franchise:

Karl Malone (Jazz)

Kobe Bryant (Lakers)

Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41)(Mavericks) pic.twitter.com/oDSYViPvnM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 8, 2017

He’s the best international player to ever suit up in the NBA, and it’s not even close. Congrats to Nowitzki, who looks to be a future Hall of Famer.