As the Eagles continue to clear up cap space heading into the 2018 off-season, another key Eagle is expected to be released. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are expected to part ways with defensive end Vinny Curry.

The six-year pro signed a five-year, $47 million ($23 million guaranteed) contract extension with the Eagles in 2016, and is owed $9 million in 2018. Curry’s release will free up some much-needed cap room for the Eagles who are currently over the salary cap.

Curry spent his entire career in Philly after being drafted in the second-round of the 2012 draft. In that time, he has racked up 22 sacks and 130 tackles.

With the release of Curry, the Eagles 2017 first-round pick Derrick Barnett will take on a prominent role at defensive end in 2018.