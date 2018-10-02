Look: Capitals show off championship rings, with over 200 diamonds

The Washington Capitals won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history, and there’s a lot of reason to celebrate the momentous achievement.

That’s exactly what the Capitals players did, as Alexander Ovechkin and Co. were seen drinking out of the Stanley Cup trophy literally everywhere — including in public areas in Washington D.C.

Now that the celebrating is coming to an end, it’s time for the Caps players to reap their reward. And by that, we mean it’s time for them to get their rings.

They just did, ahead of Wednesday night, when they’ll raise this championship banner before their game against the Bruins.

Not only that, they’ll get their rings, which are 14-karat white and yellow gold, with 230 diamonds to boot.

Learn more about the 2018 Washington Capitals Stanley Cup Ring. #ALLCAPS https://t.co/HpvaddoJ9b pic.twitter.com/HfakcJZmL5 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 2, 2018

Those are awesome.