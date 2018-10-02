NHL Hockey: Poolman, LaDue, Johnson and Stafford

As I mentioned earlier this year, 29 former UND hockey players will vie for rosters spots with 17 different NHL teams. Here are some updates from those 29 names.

Former UND defensemanTucker Poolman was sent down to the Manitoba Moose. Poolman is on a two-way contract so he can move back and forth without having to clear waivers. It wouldn’t hurt Poolman to play some games in the AHL.

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have assigned defenceman Tucker Poolman to the Manitoba Moose. Following this move, the Jets opening day active roster now sits at 23.

Former UND forward Luke Johnson is still on the Blackhawks Roster. Check out what Johnson had to say in the Chicago Tribune. He’s taking it day by day.

"It's basically a tryout every day for me," Johnson said. "I feel like I'm still trying to make the team. I still have to come in every day with my best effort. I played in the (AHL) for the last two years so I know how hungry guys are down there. Everybody's striving to get here."

Former UND defenseman Paul LaDue is on the Kings opening night roster. Ladue also has a new number, he will wear the number 2.

Defenseman Paul LaDue In other news, LaDue has changed his number from 38 to 2. The last player to wear number 2 was former Fighting Sioux defenseman Matt Greene.

Former UND forward Drew Stafford had been with the New Jersy Devils during the preseason on a PTO contract, however, he isn’t on the Devils Opening Day Roster.