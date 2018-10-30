Time to Throw the Book at Ottawa’s Mark Borowiecki

According to Hockey News feed, Ottawa Senators enforcer Mark Borowiecki isn’t going to fight anymore because of concussion issues.

“For me and my health on and off the ice, I don’t think fighting is the right thing right now,” Borowiecki said.

Christ Stevenson of the Athletic explains:

The two weeks of constant vomiting, the mood swings, the wondering if his professional life as he knew it was over, pushed Mark Borowiecki to make the decision. The Ottawa Senators defenseman missed 23 games after sustaining a concussion when he was sent flying into the boards by New York Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith on Nov. 19. He was unconscious on the ice.

With that in mind, you’d think that Borowiecki would change the way he plays the game. Nope, not at all.

Instead of fighting the 28-year old veteran defenseman is now head hunting his on-ice opponents. In the past two weeks, he’s been suspended twice for four games. It’s obvious that his last suspension did nothing to improve his on-ice behavior.

Let’s Review Borowiecki’s On-Ice Behavior

Last week, Borowiecki was suspended one-game for elbowing Boston Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen. After the dirty elbow, Vaakanainen remained in the game for a few plays, but was later sent to the locker room. Vaakanainen hasn’t played since the hit.

This week, Borowiecki was at it again, this time Borowiecki received a three-game suspension for a dirty head-shot on Vegas Knights forward Cody Eakin. Post hit, Eakin went to the locker room and didn’t return.

“Borowiecki is a hard-nosed guy, and the hit caught (Eakin) in the head obviously, but I don’t think there was intent,” Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said.

Monday, there was no update on Eakin’s status and the Knights will know more later this week.

No update on Cody Eakin. Gallant said he should know more tomorrow. He also said he thought there was no ill intent on the hit, but it was the right call because the hit was to the head. #VegasBorn — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) October 29, 2018

For those that are unfamiliar with Borowiecki, he played collegiately at Clarkson University scoring 12 goals and 32 points in 99 games. During his professional career, Borowiecki has been known for his fighting prowess. The Ottawa, ON, native has played in 278 NHL games scoring (7g-21sa—28pts), he’s also a minus-four.

Borowiecki won’t be confused for being a choir boy. In parts of six NHL seasons, Borowiecki has spent 526 minutes in the penalty box. According to HockeyFights.com, he’s been in 40+ fights. Moreover, Borowiecki has been suspended three times by the NHL for six games.

Finally, if Borowiecki can’t cleanup his act, the NHL’s department of Player Safety should throw the book at him. Earler this season, the NHL’s Department of Players Safety dropped the hammer on Tom Wilson for his head-shot on Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist. Bruins forward Brad Marchand could be next if he doesn’t learn his lesson. Of all people, Borowiecki should know what it’s like to miss games due to a concussion.