Tom Wilson Is at It Again

It would seem that Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson hasn’t learned his lesson. After missing the first 16 games of the season due to a suspension, Wilson was up to his old tricks, again.

This time, at the 17:39 mark of the second period, Wilson was given a five-minute major and match penalty for his blindside hit on New Jersey Devils forward Brett Seney.

According to TSN.CA –With the match penalty, it means an automatic suspension (pending review) by the NHL Department of Player Safety for Wilson. Seney left the game after the hit but later returned in the third period. Wilson’s next suspension will be the fifth of his NHL career.

Again, Wilson missed the first 16 games of the season due to a suspension. A neutral arbitrator reduced his 20-game suspension to 14 games, but he still ended up missing 16 games. Since his return, Wilson has been on fire, he’s scored (7g-6a–13pts) in nine games.

After tonight’s bush-league move, it would seem that Wilson is going to be suspended again. But for how long? Some think that the NHL’s Department of Player Safety needs to send Wilson a strong message.

Tom Wilson's hit on Brett Seney likely won't be deemed an illegal check to the head, but it is late. He was suspended four times over 105 games, and has played nine games since his recent 14-game ban. The CBA calls for increased penalties for repeat offenders. Tough situation. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 1, 2018

Finally, Tom Wilson is a tough, talented hockey player. Most teams would love to have a player with his skill set on their team. However, he’s a dirty player, that needs to be taught a lesson. The last suspension did nothing to curb Wilson’s dirty play. He needs another 10-20 game suspension. Wilson isn’t the victim. He’s going to kill someone if he doesn’t change the way he plays the game.