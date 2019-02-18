Watch: Penguins' Evgeni Malkin's Spinning Backhander

NHL

February 18, 2019

Evgeni Malkin receives a pass inside the circle, spins and sends a ridiculous backhander off the post and in for his second goal of the game.

