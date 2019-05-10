Vladimir Putin dominates, scores eight goals in Russian hockey game (Video)

Russia president Vladimir Putin is just as powerful on the ice as he is on the political stage, apparently.
Putin is known to be a huge hockey fan, and, even at 66 years of age, he still plays the sport. And he doesn’t just play, either — he dominates.
He played in a recent game and scored eight goals. Lucky for us, we have video of it all, and can enjoy Putin slicing and dicing his way to the net — and finishing like a boss — for a nice goal.
He saluted the crowd and gave an obligatory wave to the fans in the stands watching him as well.
What a guy.
