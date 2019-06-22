Oilers Select Raphael Lavoie 38th overall

The Edmonton Oilers selected D Philip Broberg with the eighth overall pick last night to kick off their 2019 NHL Draft. Today, with the 38th overall pick, the Oilers selected forward Raphael Lavoie.

Lavoie posted boxcars of 32-41-73 in 62 games for the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads during the 2018-19 season.

Here’s a look at Lavoie’s scouting report via The Draft Analyst.

A puck-possessing machine with speed, size and excellent awareness in the offensive zone, Lavoie was one of the QMJHL’s top scorers in the playoffs and was critical in leading Halifax to the league finals. He is a versatile forward who can wear many hats from start to finish, and he is capable of taking over a game by himself. Lavoie owns an excellent shot, both for its quick release and also for its velocity, and his penchant for creating his own chances expands the ice for his linemates. By keeping his feet moving while operating with his head on a swivel, Lavoie keeps opponents guessing and rarely do you see him make a telegraphed play that eventually traps him well beyond the location of the puck. He is a controlled and patient stickhandler who looks to incorporate the rest of his teammates into every cycle, and his keen vision and pass accuracy in tight spaces or off the rush allow him to play the role of playmaker with aplomb. Lavoie is a very good skater with above-average straight line speed and enough agility to weave around or fake opponents out of position. He is extremely strong on his skates and can sustain shoves or checks from multiple angles during a cycle, using his long reach and wide stance to shield the puck. He also is a capable player in his own end and pounces on pucks in a timely manner. Lavoie comes across as a smart player who is willing to make sacrifices for team success, such as taking a beating in front of the net or using his body to absorb punishment in order to keep a play alive. He can play center or wing, although he looks more comfortable on the flank as a primary shooting option.

The Oilers will next pick in the 3rd round, 85th overall.