Edmonton Oilers 2019-20 Schedule Released

Just 99 days are between this moment and opening night of the 2019-20 NHL season. The Edmonton Oilers, for the third time in four years, will open their season on the first night of league play. It was announced last Friday that Edmonton will host the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, October 2nd.

We now know the other 81 games, as the Oilers released their entire 82 game schedule earlier today. Among the key dates, the first Battle of Alberta will take place on December 27th at Rogers Place, while Edmonton gets their first shot at the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues on November 6th.

The Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins will visit town on February 19th, while the hated Toronto Maples Leafs come to Northern Alberta on December 14th. Sidney Crosby and the Penguins will visit Rogers Place on December 20th, while Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals come to town on October 24th.

Edmonton’s longest road trip is a 5 game trip that starts on January 2nd in Buffalo and runs through January 11th. Their longest home stand is 6 games and runs from March 20th to the 31st.

The Oilers will conclude the 2019-20 season on Saturday, April 4th against the Flames in Calgary.

You can view the entire schedule here.