Patrick Kane delivers eighth career hat trick

Patrick Kane of Buffalo, NY registered his eighth career hat trick on Sunday night. Kane had three goals as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Minnesota Wild 5-3 at the United Center in Chicago, IL.

It was the second consecutive hat trick Kane has had in his career where the Wild were the Blackhawks’ opponent. Kane registered his seventh career hat trick in a 5-2 Blackhawks win over the Minnesota Wild on December 27, 2018.

Kane opened the scoring for the Blackhawks on Sunday at 7:42 of the first period from Alexander Nylander. He then put the Blackhawks up 2-0 at 11:33 of the first period on the power play from Jonathan Toews and Dylan Strome. Kane’s hat trick goal then came with 1:03 left in the third period into an empty net to close the scoring. Toews, who also had a three point night with three assists, got the lone assist on Kane’s insurance marker.

It was also a strong offensive game for Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy of Dublin, OH. Murphy had two assists in the three goal Chicago win.

Interestingly, it took Kane nine NHL seasons to register his first regular season hat trick. Kane’s first two hat tricks came in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Kane had three goals in a 7-5 Chicago win over the Vancouver Canucks in game six of the Western Conference Semi-Final. The Blackhawks won the series four games to two.

Then, Kane had three goals in game five of the 2013 Western Conference Finals. Kane’s hat trick goal was the overtime winner and series clinching goal in a 4-3 Blackhawks win over the Los Angeles Kings.

In the 2019-20 NHL regular season, Kane has 18 goals and 22 assists for 40 points in 34 games. He is a -2 with 28 penalty minutes, 13 power play points, two game winning goals, 122 shots on goal, nine blocked shots, 13 hits, 21 takeaways and 15 giveaways. Kane leads the Blackhawks in goals, assists, points, power play points and shots on goal.