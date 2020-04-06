Hayley Wickenheiser looking to help Toronto hospitals by distributing urgent medical supplies now

Toronto Maple Leafs assistant director of player development Hayley Wickenheiser is on a mission. The Canadian province of Ontario is all of a sudden in desperate need of necessary medical supplies because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Aware of this extremely serious issue, Wickenheiser is doing her part to do what ever is necessary to help Toronto hospitals in need. On Sunday, the greatest women’s hockey player of all-time sent out the following two tweets.

“1/2 After desperate pleas from my front line friends in Toronto, I have decided to put an ask out. These items are not for my use at all. I’m not seeking cash, rather these items: 1350 N95 (68 boxes)

13,500 surgical masks (135 boxes)

13,500 gloves (135 boxes)

1,350 chemo gowns”

“2/2 if you are a business or person in Toronto and you can help, I will personally pick up these items myself w/ proper distancing and PPE. I don’t have much to offer in return, maybe a signed jersey, a smile and guaranteed good Karma. If you can help email: robb@wickhockey.com.”

Like many regions in the world, Ontario has been devastated by coronavirus. There are currently 4,038 confirmed cases of this horrendous disease in Canada’s most populated province and 132 deaths.

Wickenheiser won four consecutive Olympic gold medals for Canada in women’s hockey from 2002 to 2014. In addition to her National Hockey League duties with the Maple Leafs, she is in her final year of medical school at the University of Calgary. Even though she is not asking for much at this time in return, Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is offering people who help a cool care package that includes personalized videos, movie memorabilia and Deadpool bobbleheads. He will also sign anything.

On a personal note, Wickenheiser has been extremely gracious to me over the years. She has agreed to every interview request I have ever had. Now it is my turn to return the favour. If you are able to help, that is awesome. If you know someone who can assist, please email robb@wickhockey.com.