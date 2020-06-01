UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer Fight Card

MMA Manifesto

By June 1, 2020

UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer
June 6, 2020
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC 249: Nunes vs Spencer Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

9,931 – weak

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,500

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Featherweight Championship:
Amanda Nunes – champion   (19-4, #1 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Felicia Spencer   (8-1, #16 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Bantamweights:
Raphael Assuncao   (27-7, #23 ranked bantamweight) vs Cody Garbrandt   (11-3, #8 ranked bantamweight)

Bantamweights:
Aljamain Sterling   (18-3, #4 ranked bantamweight) vs Cory Sandhagen  (12-1, #3 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:
Neil Magny   (22-7, #14 ranked welterweight) vs Anthony Rocco Martin   (17-5, #10 ranked welterweight)

Bantamweights:
Eddie Wineland   (24-13-1, #18 ranked bantamweight) vs Sean O’Malley   (11-0, #26 ranked bantamweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:
Alex Caceres   (15-12, 1 NC, #36 ranked featherweight) vs Chase Hooper   (9-0-1, #61 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:
Ian Heinisch   (13-3, #22 ranked middleweight) vs Gerald Meerschaert   (30-12, #21 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:
Cody Stamann   (18-2-1, #15 ranked bantamweight) vs Brian Kelleher   (21-10, #14 ranked bantamweight)

Middleweights:
Charles Byrd   (10-6, #38 ranked middleweight) vs Maki Pitolo   (12-5, #50 ranked middleweight)

 

Early Prelims (ESPN+ – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Flyweights:
Jussier Formiga   (23-7, #3 ranked flyweight) vs Alex Perez   (23-5, #7 ranked flyweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Alonzo Menifield   (9-0, #24 ranked light heavyweight) vs Devin Clark   (11-4, #29 ranked light heavyweight)

 

Betting Odds:


UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer odds - BestFightOdds

