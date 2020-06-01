UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer Fight Card

UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer
June 6, 2020
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC 249: Nunes vs Spencer Fight Card
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
9,931 – weak
UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,500
Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)
Women’s Featherweight Championship:
Amanda Nunes – champion (19-4, #1 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Felicia Spencer (8-1, #16 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)
Bantamweights:
Raphael Assuncao (27-7, #23 ranked bantamweight) vs Cody Garbrandt (11-3, #8 ranked bantamweight)
Bantamweights:
Aljamain Sterling (18-3, #4 ranked bantamweight) vs Cory Sandhagen (12-1, #3 ranked bantamweight)
Welterweights:
Neil Magny (22-7, #14 ranked welterweight) vs Anthony Rocco Martin (17-5, #10 ranked welterweight)
Bantamweights:
Eddie Wineland (24-13-1, #18 ranked bantamweight) vs Sean O’Malley (11-0, #26 ranked bantamweight)
Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Featherweights:
Alex Caceres (15-12, 1 NC, #36 ranked featherweight) vs Chase Hooper (9-0-1, #61 ranked featherweight)
Middleweights:
Ian Heinisch (13-3, #22 ranked middleweight) vs Gerald Meerschaert (30-12, #21 ranked middleweight)
Bantamweights:
Cody Stamann (18-2-1, #15 ranked bantamweight) vs Brian Kelleher (21-10, #14 ranked bantamweight)
Middleweights:
Charles Byrd (10-6, #38 ranked middleweight) vs Maki Pitolo (12-5, #50 ranked middleweight)
Early Prelims (ESPN+ – 6:30 pm Eastern)
Flyweights:
Jussier Formiga (23-7, #3 ranked flyweight) vs Alex Perez (23-5, #7 ranked flyweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Alonzo Menifield (9-0, #24 ranked light heavyweight) vs Devin Clark (11-4, #29 ranked light heavyweight)
Betting Odds:
