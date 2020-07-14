NHL

Talking About the NHL's CBA on Episode 3 of 'The Common Sens Podcast'

By July 14, 2020 11:46 am

Hey everyone, it is another week and that means there is another fresh episode of The Common Sens Podcast is available to download.

On this week’s episode, Hailey (@Hailey_Salvian) and I examine the new NHL CBA details and discuss the impacts on the Ottawa Senators before delving into some questions from listeners.

Yesterday I was reading through the reviews on iTunes and was blown away by the kindness and feedback from you listeners. The response has been fantastic, so please keep the reviews, guest and topic suggestions coming. Hailey and I love hearing what you all interested in.

For streaming purposes, the podcast is available on all major streaming platforms such as Google, Spotify, SoundCloud, Apple and TuneIn. If there is a platform that we have missed that you would like to see us be featured on, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

Hope you enjoy the show.

