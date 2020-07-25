Brent Seabrook to miss remainder of 2019-20 NHL season

The Chicago Blackhawks received a significant blow on Friday, when it was announced that Olympic gold medal-winning defenseman and three-time Stanley Cup champion Brent Seabrook of Richmond, British Columbia would miss the remainder of the 2019-20 National Hockey League season as he rehabilitates from surgery on both of his hips, along with his shoulder. The Blackhawks are set to play the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup playoff qualifying round on August 1.

Seabrook only played 32 games for the Blackhawks in 2019-20, and had three goals and one assist for four points. He was a +1 with eight penalty minutes, one power play goal, one game winning goal, 40 shots on goal, 61 blocked shots, 52 hits, three takeaways, and 27 giveaways.

Seabrook scored his lone NHL power play goal this season in a 3-2 Blackhawks overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on October 12. He then scored the game winning goal for the Blackhawks in a 7-2 Chicago win over the Nashville Predators on November 16.

At the 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver, Seabrook won the gold medal for Canada in men’s hockey. Later that same year, he won his first career Stanley Cup, as the Blackhawks beat the Philadelphia Flyers in six games.

Seabrook has actually been mostly remembered from his exceptional playoff performances. He has 20 goals and 39 assists for 59 points in 123 games. Of his 20 goals, three goals have come in overtime. Seabrook scored the overtime winner in a 2-1 Chicago win over the Detroit Red Wings in game seven of the 2013 Western Conference semifinal, in a 6-5 Chicago win over the Boston Bruins in game four of the 2013 Stanley Cup Final (Blackhawks beat the Bruins in six games) and in triple overtime in game four in a 3-2 Chicago win over the Nashville Predators in game four of the 2015 Western Conference Quarterfinal. That same Stanley Cup Playoff, the Blackhawks went on to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in the Stanley Cup Final.