UNIONDALE, NY – JULY 22: Chris Weidman (R) and father Charlie Weidman celebrate Weidman’s submission win during his UFC Fight Night middleweight bout at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on July 22, 2017 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)
Chris Weidman Career Earnings
(for UFC fights only – doesn’t include PPV bonuses)
* denotes an estimated purse
Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event
UFC 131
– Jun 11/11 – W (Bongfeldt) – $90,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $70,000 Submission of the Night bonus)
UFC 139
– Nov 19/11 – W (Lawlor) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)
UFC 162
– Jul 6/13 – W (A. Silva) – $98,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)
UFC 168
– Dec 28/13 – W (A. Silva) – $400,000 ($200,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus)
UFC 175
– Jul 5/14 – W (Machida) – $500,000 ($225,000 to show, $225,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)
UFC 187
– May 23/15 – W (Belfort) – $550,000 ($250,000 to show, $250,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)
UFC 194
– Dec 12/15 – L (Rockhold) – $365,000 ($275,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)
UFC 205
– Nov 12/16 – L (Romero) – $335,000 ($325,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*
UFC 210
– Apr 8/17 – L (Mousasi) – $335,000 ($325,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*
UFC 230
– Nov 3/18 – L (Souza) – $385,000 ($325,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*
– Oct 18/19 – L (Reyes) – $335,000 ($325,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay) UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman
Aug 8/20 – W (Akhmedov) – $340,000 ($325,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)* UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik –
Total Career Earnings: $4,232,000