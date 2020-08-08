Chris Weidman Career Earnings

(for UFC fights only – doesn’t include PPV bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Live: Sanchez vs Kampmann – Mar 3/11 – W (Sakara) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)* – Mar 3/11 – W (Sakara) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC 131 – Jun 11/11 – W (Bongfeldt) – $90,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $70,000 Submission of the Night bonus) – Jun 11/11 – W (Bongfeldt) – $90,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $70,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC 139 – Nov 19/11 – W (Lawlor) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus) – Nov 19/11 – W (Lawlor) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Evans vs Davis – Jan 28/12 – W (Maia) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)* – Jan 28/12 – W (Maia) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fuel TV: Munoz vs Weidman – W (Munoz) – $84,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $40,000 Knockout of the Night bonus) – W (Munoz) – $84,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $40,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 162 – Jul 6/13 – W (A. Silva) – $98,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus) – Jul 6/13 – W (A. Silva) – $98,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 168 – Dec 28/13 – W (A. Silva) – $400,000 ($200,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus) – Dec 28/13 – W (A. Silva) – $400,000 ($200,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus)

UFC 175 – Jul 5/14 – W (Machida) – $500,000 ($225,000 to show, $225,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 187 – May 23/15 – W (Belfort) – $550,000 ($250,000 to show, $250,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC 194 – Dec 12/15 – L (Rockhold) – $365,000 ($275,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship) – Dec 12/15 – L (Rockhold) – $365,000 ($275,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 205 – Nov 12/16 – L (Romero) – $335,000 ($325,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)* – Nov 12/16 – L (Romero) – $335,000 ($325,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 230 – Nov 3/18 – L (Souza) – $385,000 ($325,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)* – Nov 3/18 – L (Souza) – $385,000 ($325,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18/19 – L (Reyes) – $335,000 ($325,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik – Aug 8/20 – W (Akhmedov) – $340,000 ($325,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $4,232,000