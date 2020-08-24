Robin Lehner records first career playoff shutout

Robin Lehner of Gothenburg, Sweden recorded his first career Stanley Cup Playoff shutout on Sunday. Lehner made 26 saves as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-0 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta in game one of the second round.

Lehner made eight saves in the first period, 11 saves in the second period, and seven saves in the third period. Fellow Swede Alexander Edler of Ostersund, Sweden led the Canucks with five shots on goal.

Four Golden Knights had multi-point games. Reilly Smith of Mimico, Ontario, Mark Stone of Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Alex Tuch of Syracuse, NY, each had one goal and one assist for two points. Meanwhile, Shea Theodore of Langley, British Columbia notched two assists. The other Golden Knights goal scorers were Jonathan Marchessault of Cap-Rouge, Quebec, and Max Pacioretty of New Canaan, CT.

But this night belonged to Lehner. The veteran netminder was able to completely put the Golden Knights goaltending controversy behind him, and put together a solid 60 minutes. For those who might have been a little unaware of the situation, the agent of the Golden Knights other goaltender, Marc-Andre Fleury, is not pleased whatsoever that Lehner is the number one goalie in Vegas at the moment, while Fleury is number two.

In a very controversial tweet over the weekend, Fleury’s agent Allan Walsh tweeted an image of Fleury being stabbed in the back by a sword with DeBoer written on it. Peter DeBoer is the Golden Knights head coach. In reacting to the tweet, Fleury stated he has known Walsh since the age of 15, and that he believes “he’s just trying to protect me a bit” according to Scott King of NBC Sports. However, Fleury also had high praise of Lehner’s performance in the playoffs, and states they have a “good friendship.”

Game two of the series is Tuesday. The Golden Knights lead the series one game to none.