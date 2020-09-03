Augusto Sakai Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Anders – Sept 22/18 – W (Sherman) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson – Apr 27/19 – W (Arlovski) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje – Sept 14/19 – W (Tybura) – $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns – May 30/20 – W (Ivanov) – $104,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings: $186,500

