Ep. 7 of 'The Common Sens Podcast' ft. @jessegranger_

Another week and another episode of ‘The Common Sens Podcast’ is available for your listening pleasure.

Joining Hailey (@hailey_salvian) and I on this week’s show is Jesse Granger (@jessegranger_) who covers the Vegas Golden Knights for The Athletic.

During the interview with Jesse, we discuss Vegas’ run to the Western Conference Final, the ‘Mark Stone Face’ and many of the other Ottawa connections to this Vegas team.

Hailey and I also analyze the rumours linking the Senators to the Pittsburgh Penguins in trade talks for goaltender Matt Murray before trying to figure out how a painting of Brady Tkachuk wound up adorning the space above Mark Stone’s basement entertainment unit.

For me, it was a really fun episode to record and our podcast is available on all the major platforms. If you haven’t already, subscribe to it using your favourite streaming service and if you can, leave us a review and some comments. We really enjoy getting feedback or ideas for future episodes.

Give it a listen and we hope you enjoy the show!

[soundcloud url=”https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/890425489″ params=”color=#ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true&visual=true” width=”100%” height=”300″ iframe=”true” /]