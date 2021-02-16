Gameday 14: Penguins vs. Capitals

Penguins (7-5-1) @ Capitals (6-4-3)

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

Tuesday, February 16 | 7:00PM Eastern

NBCSN | NBCS-WA | AT&T-PGH

The Penguins look to build on their most complete effort of the season against the same familiar opponent, the Washington Capitals.

The Penguins had most facets of their game working as they bested Laviolette’s squad, 6-3. Aside from two short lapses, it was a balanced, borderline dominant performance against a relatively capable opponent.

Mike Matheson and Cody Ceci were not only visible, but impressive. Ceci had a pair of assists and Matheson jumped in on a beautiful passing play for a helper on a Bryan Rust goal.

Rust and Guentzel recorded 3 points a piece, with the prior breaking a drought by recording a PPG for the first time since the Great Depression. Rust’s 5-point week earned him the NHL’s Third Star of the Week honors.

The Penguins will employ a similar workflow on Tuesday as they look to move their record to 4-0 against their rivals from DC. Outside chance Marcus Pettersson makes his return to normalize the Penguins’ blue line.

This third line of Aston-Reese, Blueger, and Tanev has been an absolute joy to watch, and a terror to play against, so don’t be shocked when they continue to create more chaos in all the best ways.

Updated Penguins 5v5 expected goals share leaderboard. Blueger saw a nice boost from ZAR's return to the lineup. If Jankowski keeps this up, he might finish with the worst full-season xGF% of all-time. pic.twitter.com/oEhE2ijGgf — Danny (@shireyirving) February 16, 2021

Blueger good.

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

Zucker – Malkin – Kapanen

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Tanev

Sceviour – Jankowski – Lafferty

Defense

Joseph – Letang

Matheson – Marino

Pettersson – Ceci

In Net

Jarry

The Capitals’ first game in over a week was the Sunday afternoon tilt against the Penguins, and in many respects, it showed.

Forwards

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Wilson

Vrana – Kuznetsov – Oshie

Panik – Eller – Sheary

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Defense

Dillon – Carlson

Chara – Schultz

Orlov – Jensen

In Net

Vanecek

Go Pens.