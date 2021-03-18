Mika Zibanejad ties NHL record for most points in a period

Mika Zibanejad of Huddinge, Sweden made National Hockey League history on Wednesday. He became only the second player ever to record six points in a single period as the New York Rangers trounced the Philadelphia Flyers 9-0 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The first player to accomplish the feat was Bryan Trottier, who recorded three goals and three assists for the New York Islanders in a 9-4 win over the Rangers on December 23, 1978.

On Wednesday, all six of Zibanejad’s s points in the game came in the second period. He had three assists followed by a natural hat trick.

Zibanejad registered his first point with an assist on a goal by Pavel Buchnevich at 1:38 of the second period, to put the Rangers up 3-0. That was followed by another assist exactly two minutes later at 3:38 of the second period on another goal by Buchnevich to put the Rangers up 4-0. Zibanejad then notched his third assist at 7:30 of the second period on a goal by Jacob Trouba to put the Rangers up 5-0.

Then it was time for Zibanejad to score three straight second period goals. He put the Rangers up 6-0 on a shorthanded goal at 8:27. That was followed by a power-play marker from Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome at 14:29, to put the Rangers up 7-0, and then an even-strength goal at 18:37 from Buchnevich and Chris Kreider to put the Rangers up 8-0.

Zibanejad now has six goals and 11 assists for 17 points in 28 games. He also has a zero plus/minus, 12 penalty minutes, four power-play points, two shorthanded points, 80 shots on goal, 236 faceoff wins, 20 blocked shots, 43 hits, 16 takeaways, and 22 giveaways.

This was also the second career shutout for Alexandar Georgiev. The native of Ruse, Bulgaria made 26 saves in the Rangers win. Georgiev’s first career shutout came in a 5-0 Rangers win over the New York Islanders on January 16, 2021.