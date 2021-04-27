Winnipeg Jets facing an influx of injuries

The Winnipeg Jets simply looked terrible on Monday night in a 6-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. They allowed Hart Trophy favourite Connor McDavid to waltz around them with complete ease, and did not have the manpower to stop the most dynamic player in the game today. A major reason for the Jets woes was because of the numerous injuries the team currently has.

On Monday, the Jets announced that star winger Nikolaj Ehlers would be out for the remainder of the 2020-21 National Hockey League regular season with an upper-body injury. According to Declan Schroeder of The Hockey Writers, Ehlers suffered a separated shoulder injury while colliding with Toronto Maple Leafs’ defenseman Jake Muzzin on Saturday in a 4-1 Jets loss to the Maple Leafs.

It was an outstanding season for Ehlers, a left-winger from Aalborg, Denmark, at the time of the injury. He was averaging nearly a point per game as he had 21 goals and 25 assists for 46 points. Other Jets players currently out with ailments include Adam Lowry (upper body), Bryan Little (perforated ear drum), and Nathan Beaulieu (torn labrum in his shoulder). Meanwhile, Jets captain Blake Wheeler played on Monday after missing a large portion of April with a concussion, and went -4 in the Jets blowout loss, despite having a physical presence on the ice with seven hits.

Even though the Jets dropped from second to third place on Monday, they are comfortably in a playoff spot in the North Division at this time. They are 12 points up on the fifth-place Calgary Flames with eight games to go for each team.

The Flames meanwhile had a season-ending injury to announce themselves on Monday. Defenseman Noah Hanifin of Boston, MA will miss the remainder of the season with shoulder surgery. Hanifin had four goals and 11 assists for 15 points in 47 games this season.