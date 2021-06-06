Walt Harris Career Earnings

MMA Manifesto

Jul 20, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; Walt Harris (blue gloves) after his win over Aleksei Oleinik (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at AT&T Center. Harris won the fight by knock out. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 18 Finale – Nov 30/13 – L (Rosholt) – $8,000

UFC on FOX: Henderson vs Thomson – Jan 25/14 – L (Krylov) – $8,000*

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Bisping – Nov 7/14 – L (Palelei) – $8,000*

UFC 197 – Apr 23/16 – W (East) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Lineker vs Dodson – Oct 1/16 – L (Abdurakhimov) – $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn – Jan 15/17 – W (Sherman) – $29,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Correia – Jun 17/17 – W (Asker) – $33,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 216 – Oct 7/17 – L (Werdum) – $33,000 ($28,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 217 – Nov 4/17 – L (Godbeer) – $33,000 ($28,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Rivera vs Moraes – Jun 1/18 – W (Spitz) – $61,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 232 – Dec 29/18 – NC (Arlovski) – $78,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay, $4,000 fine for failed drug test)

UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy – May 4/19 – W (Spivak) – $148,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: dos Anjos vs Edwards – Jul 20/19 – W (Oleinik) – $164,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Harris – May 16/20 – L (Overeem) – $85,000 ($75,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 254 Oct 24/20 – L (Volkov) – $85,000 ($75,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai – Jun 5/21 – L (Tybura) – $91,000 ($75,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Total Career Earnings: $901,000

 

