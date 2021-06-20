MMA Manifesto

"Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung Career Earnings

HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 04: Chan Sung Jung of South Korea prepares to enter the octagon against Dennis Bermudez of their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Toyota Center on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 

Chan Sung Jung Career Earnings

 

WEC & UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

WEC 48 – Apr 24/10 – L (Garcia) – $70,000 ($5,000 to show, $65,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

WEC 51 – Sept 30/10 – L (Roop) – $5,000*

UFC Fight Night: Nogueira vs Davis – Mar 26/11 – W (Garcia) – $65,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus, $55,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC 140 – Dec 10/11 – W (Hominick) – $97,000 ($11,000 to show, $11,000 win bonus, $75,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fuel TV: Korean Zombie vs Poirier – May 15/12 – W (Poirier) – $114,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus) $40,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC 163 – Aug 3/13 – L (Aldo) – $20,000*

UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie – Feb 4/17 – W (Bermudez) – $95,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez – Nov 10/18 – L (Rodriguez) – $115,000 ($60,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22/19 – W (Moicano) –  $175,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie – Dec 21/19 – W (Edgar) – $195,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie – Oct 17/20 – L (Ortega) – $90,000 ($80,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Jung vs Ige – Jun 19/21 – W (Ige) – $171,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Total Career Earnings:  $1,212,000

 

 

