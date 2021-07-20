Oilers Release 2021 Pre-Season Schedule

Oilers hockey is just over two months away. On Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers became the latest team to reveal their pre-season schedule. The club will play eight tune-up games in late September and early October as they prepare for an extremely important 2021-22 campaign.

The schedule kicks off on Sunday, September 26th. The Oilers will be in Calgary that night to take on the Flames at 7:00 pm. In all, the Oilers will face the Flames, Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets and expansion Seattle Kraken twice each in pre-season play. Both series will be a home-and-home, with the game in Washington state being played in Everett at the home of the WHL’s Silvertips.

Here is a look at the full pre-season slate.

September 26th – @ Calgary Flames (7:00 pm)

September 28th – Vs. Seattle Kraken (7:00 pm)

September 29th – @ Winnipeg Jets (6:00 pm)

October 1st – @ Seattle Kraken (8:00 pm, Everett, Washington)

October 2nd – Vs. Winnipeg Jets (5:00 pm)

October 4th – Vs. Calgary Flames (7:00 pm)

October 7th – Vs. Vancouver Canucks (7:00 pm)

October 9th – @ Vancouver Canucks (7:00 pm)

Edmonton’s trip to Everett will mark their first game in the United States since March 5th, 2020. The Oilers lost a game in Chicago against the Blackhawks that night to wrap up what would be their final road trip of the season prior to COVID-19 shutting down the world. The Oilers exclusively played in Canada in 2020-21.

The NHL’s regular season schedule will be released on Thursday afternoon.