NHL Free Agency: UND Connections

Today at noon Eastern, the NHL kicked off their free agency. The action was fast and furious. For me, the focus will be on the former University of North Dakota hockey players that are currently NHL free agents. There are quite a few that will be looking for new homes.

Drake Caggiula

First, the Buffalo Sabres like the Drake. The former UND forward, Drake Caggiula, who was an unrestricted free agent, remained a member of the Buffalo Sabres. Caggiula re-signed a one-year deal worth $750,000.

Over the course of five NHL seasons, Caggiula has played in 260 NHL games scoring (44g-42a—86pts). He’s also a minus-24. Caggiula has also played in 21 Stanley Cup Playoff games scoring (4g-2a—6pts).

The Sabres want role players to help guide Dylan Cozens, Casey Mittelstadt and Tage Thompson, among others. Drake Caggiula fits the bill. More on the decision to bring back the 27-year-old winger:https://t.co/Ohe6H2ySsi — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) July 27, 2021

Tucker Poolman

As of today, the Winnipeg Jets lost two former UND hockey players. Tucker Poolman signed a four-year deal worth $10 million. That’s an average salary of $2.5 million a year.

In three seasons with the Jets, Poolman scored (5g-14a—19pts). He was also a minus-one. Poolman will join former UND teammate forward Brock Boeser in Vancouver.

#Canucks GM Jim Benning announced today that the club has signed defenceman Tucker Poolman to a four-year contract with an annual average salary of $2.5 million. DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/s4SCWvo4Fn pic.twitter.com/aCOc1bqAvq — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) July 28, 2021

Derek Forbort

Another Jet is gone. Former UND defenseman Derek Forbort has signed with the Boston Bruins. Forbort’s deal is worth $3 million a year for three years. In 331 NHL games, Forbort has scored (8g-57a—65pts), he’s also a plus-eight. Last season, in 56 games with the Jets, Forbort scored (2g-10a—12pts).

Derek Forbort, 29, is a defensive-minded, 6’4” — 215lbs defender. Low-maintenance guy that blocks shots, kills penalties and brings some needed friction in his own end. $3m AAV isn’t a steal, but I really don’t think it’s something to be worked up over. He’s fine. #NHLBruins https://t.co/8C2CMmWnuo — Bruins Network (@BruinsNetwork) July 28, 2021

Luke Johnson

Subtract two and add another. Former Grand Forks native and UND hockey player Luke Johnson has signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Winnipeg Jets. If he plays the entire season in the NHL, he will make $750,000. Johnson has played in 31 NHL games scoring (1g-1a–2pts).

As I had mentioned in an earlier post, I like the Winnipeg Jets. Last season, their roster had a nice mix of American players with college hockey backgrounds. Many of these players played big roles with the Jets. Even with Poolman and Forbort leaving, the Jets still have a nice core of American players.