Sergey Spivak Career Earnings

UFC fights only, *denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy – May 4/19 – L (Harris) – $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 243 – Oct 5/19 – W (Tuivasa) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Feb 29/20 – L (Tybura) – $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 – Jul 19/20 – W (Felipe) – $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis – Feb 20/21 – W (Vanderaa) – $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Jung vs Ige – Jun 19/21 – W (Oleinik) – $50,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till – Sept 4/21 – L (Aspinall) – $36,000 ($30,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $222,500

