Derek Forbort Goal Scorer

Former UND hockey player and current Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort isn’t known for his goal-scoring prowess. Forbort has played in 345 NHL games scoring (12g-58a–70pts), he’s also a plus-11.

Last season, while he was a member of the Winnipeg Jets Forbort scored (2g-10a–12pts) in 56 games. Breaking it down further, Forbort has never scored more than two goals in any of his seven seasons in the NHL.

His last two-goal game was on March 14, 2015, when he was a member of the Manchester Monarchs of the American Hockey League.

Derek Forbort with his first two-goal game since March 14, 2015, when he did it for Manchester (AHL) against St. John's. https://t.co/6Zez0ueaCi — Brad Elliott Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) November 21, 2021

Lately, something has clicked for Forbot, he’s found a goal-scoring touch. In the last five games, Forbort has scored three goals. In 14 games with the Boston Bruins, Forbort has scored four goals and five points.

Looking at the Boston Bruins player’s stats, Forbort has scored more goals than forwards Jake Debrusk 3, Erik Haula 1, and Craig Smith 1.

On Saturday night, Forbort scored two goals helping the Boston Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 for their third straight win.

After the game in the post-game presser, Forbort was very subdued and deflected the credit to his teammates.

“Yeah, I mean, two of them have been pretty lucky so let’s not get carried away with it here,” Forbort told the media during a post-game press conference. “They come in bunches sometimes.”

One thing is for sure, he’s more talkative now than when he was at UND. One time during a post-game press conference, Forbort’s interview lasted 20 seconds. Prompting Grand Forks Herald hockey beat writer Brad Elliott Schlossman to say, “that’s one of his longer ones.” True story.

🎥 Derek Forbort on his two-goal performance in Philly: "Kind of a weird night…[Coach Cassidy] does a good job of telling us when to be smart and jump in [to the play], spacing with the forwards." pic.twitter.com/ABYDWjr1fu — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 21, 2021

Here’s goal number one.

Derek Forbort now has more goals than Quinn Hughes #Elite pic.twitter.com/h3Tf1b0pBL — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) November 21, 2021

Goal number two.