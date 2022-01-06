Game Preview: Minnesota Wild vs. Boston Bruins 1/6/22 @ 6:00PM CST at TD BankNorth Garden

Minnesota Wild (19-10-2) 40pts 4th in the Central
3.65 Goals For Per Game (3rd in the NHL)
3.10 Goals Against Per Game (19th in the NHL)
16.8% Power Play (25th in the NHL)
80.7% Penalty Kill (15th in the NHL)
Top 5 Scorers:
- #97 Kirill Kaprizov ~ 13G 26A = 39pts
- #38 Ryan Hartman ~ 15G 13A = 28pts
- #36 Mats Zuccarello ~ 8G 17A = 25pts
- #22 Kevin Fiala ~ 7G 14A = 21pts
- #47 Alex Goligoski ~ 2G 19A = 21pts
Top 3 PIM’s:
1. #17 Marcus Foligno ~ 50 PIM’s
2. #21 Brandon Duhaime ~ 44 PIM’s
3. #38 Ryan Hartman ~ 29 PIM’s
Top Goaltenders:
1. #33 Cam Talbot (15-8-1) 3.00GAA .909%SP
2. #34 Kaapo Kahkonen (4-2-1) 2.67GAA .906%SP
Vs.
Lines:
Boston Bruins
Marchand~Bergeron~C. Smith
Hall~Haula~Pastrnak
DeBrusk~Coyle~N. Foligno
Frederic~Nosek~Lazar
Grzelcyk~McAvoy
Mi. Reilly~Carlo
Forbort~Clifton
Ullmark
Swayman
Minnesota Wild
Kaprizov-Hartman-Zuccarello
Foligno-Rossi-Fiala
Boldy-Gaudreau-Duhaime
Pitlick-Sturm-Dewar?
Brodin-Dumba
Merrill-Goligoski
Kulikov-Benn
If you feel as though you have a headache or are still feeling a bit emotionally exhausted from the 2022 NHL Winter Classic, you might be a Minnesota Wild fan. Sorry to go Jeff Foxworthy on you there, but let’s face it, what was supposed to be a celebration of the state’s proud hockey heritage only added to a feeling of dread that the team’s current 5-game losing streak was only going to get worse.
