eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Your capital is at risk

Jamahal Hill Career Earnings

Jeff Fox
Last updated

Jamahal Hill Career Earnings

 

Jamahal Hill Career Earnings

 

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

DWCS 21 – Jul 23/19 – W (Poppeck) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos – Jan 25/20 – W (Stosic) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Woodley vs Burns – May 30/20 – NC (Abreu) – $25,700 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $1,800 fine for failed drug test, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs Vettori – Dec 5/20 – W (Saint Preux) – $75,500 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $20,000 from Saint Preux for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 263 – Jun 12/21 – L (Craig) – $32,500 ($28,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Font vs Aldo – Dec 4/21 – W (Crute) – $110,500 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Total Career Earnings: $277,700

 

About Jeff Fox

Read next
How To Bet On The NBA All-Star Game in FL | Florida Sports Betting Bonuses

How To Bet On The NBA All-Star Game in FL | Florida Sports Betting Bonuses
Gia Nguyen Gia Nguyen February 18th, 2022

The biggest NBA stars will be competing in Sunday night’s showdown between Team LeBron and Team Durant. With halts happening in the Florida sports betting...

Related news