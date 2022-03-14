Top 20 MLB players who changed teams since end of the lockout

This past weekend was extremely busy when it came to MLB transactions with several trades and free agent signings. The transactions are no surprise with the lockout coming to an end on Thursday. Then on Friday, the San Francisco Giants signed pitcher Carlos Rodon from the Chicago White Sox. Here are the other top 20 players who changed teams.

20) Martin Perez–The 30-year-old pitcher from Venezuela signed a one-year deal worth $4 million with the Texas Rangers. Last season with the Boston Red Sox, Perez went 7-8 with an earned run average of 4.74.

19) Andrelton Simmons–The 32-year-old shortstop from Curacao signed a one-year deal worth $4 million with the Chicago Cubs. Last season with the Minnesota Twins, he batted .223 with three home runs and 31 runs batted in.

18) Luke Maile–The 31-year-old catcher from Edgewood, Kentucky signed a one-year deal worth $900,000 with the Cleveland Guardians. Last season with the Milwaukee Brewers, he batted .300 with zero home runs and three runs batted in during 15 games.

17) Niko Goodrum–The 30-year-old shortstop from Atlanta signed a one-year deal worth $2.1 million with the Houston Astros. Last season with the Detroit Tigers, he batted .214 with nine home runs and 33 runs batted in.

16) Gary Sanchez–The 29-year-old catcher from the Dominican Republic was traded from the New York Yankees to the Minnesota Twins. Last year, he batted .204 with 23 home runs and 54 runs batted in.

15) Yusei Kikuchi–The 30-year-old starting pitcher from Japan signed a three-year-deal worth $36 million with the Toronto Blue Jays. Last season with the Seattle Mariners, he had a record of 7-9 with 163 strikeouts and an earned run average of 4.41.

14) Hanser Alberto–The 29-year-old infielder from the Dominican Republic signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Last season in Kansas City, Alberto batted .270 with two home runs and 24 runs batted in.

13) Ehire Adrianza–The 32-year-old shortstop from Venezuela signed a one-year-deal worth $1.5 million with the Washington Nationals. Last season with the Atlanta Braves, he batted .247 with five home runs and 28 runs batted in.

12) Mitch Garver–The 31-year-old catcher from Albuquerque, New Mexico was traded from the Minnesota Twins to the Texas Rangers. Last year, Garver batted .256 with 13 home runs and 34 runs batted in.

11) Isiah Kiner-Falefa–The 26-year-old shortstop from Hawaii was traded from the Texas Rangers to the Minnesota Twins and then from the Twins to the New York Yankees. Last year, Kiner-Falefa batted .271 with eight home runs and 53 runs batted in with Texas.

10) Josh Harrison–The 34-year-old second baseman from Cincinnati, Ohio signed a one-year deal with the Chicago White Sox worth $5.5 million. Last year, Harrison batted .279 with eight home runs and 60 runs batted in with the Oakland Athletics and Washington Nationals.

9) Gio Urshela–The 30-year-old third baseman from Colombia was traded from the New York Yankees to the Minnesota Twins. Last year, Urshela batted .267 with 14 home runs and 59 runs batted in.

8) Steve Cishek–The 35-year-old reliever from Falmouth, Massachusetts signed a one-year deal worth $1.75 million with the Washington Nationals. Last season with the Los Angeles Angels, he pitched 74 games and had a record of 0-2 with an earned run average of 3.42.

7) Adam Ottavino–The 36-year-old reliever from New York signed a one-year deal worth $4 million with the New York Mets. Last year, Ottavino pitched in 69 games, had a record of seven wins and three losses, with 11 saves and an earned run average of 4.21.

6) Alex Colome–The 33-year-old closer from the Dominican Republic signed a one-year contract with the Colorado Rockies. Last year, Colome had 17 saves and had an earned run average of 4.15.

5) Joe Kelly–The 38-year-old reliever signed a two-year deal with the Chicago White Sox. Last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kelly pitched 48 games and had a record of 2-0 with an earned run average of 2.86.

4) Sonny Gray–The 32-year-old starting pitcher from Smyrna, Tennessee was traded from the Cincinnati Reds to the Minnesota Twins. Last season Gary had a record of seven wins, nine losses, 155 strikeouts, and an earned run average of 4.19.

3) Josh Donaldson–The 36-year-old third baseman from Pensacola, Florida was traded from the Minnesota Twins to the New York Yankees. Last year, Donaldson, the 2015 American League MVP batted .247 with 26 home runs and 72 runs batted in.

2) Nelson Cruz–The 41-year-old designated hitter from Dominican Republic signed a one-year-deal worth $15 million with the Washington Nationals. Last year, Cruz batted .265 with 32 home runs and 86 runs batted in.

1) Chris Bassitt–The 33-year-old starting pitcher from Toledo, Ohio was traded from the Oakland Athletics to the New York Mets. Last year, Bassitt had a record of 12-4 with 159 strikeouts and an earned run average of 3.15.

