Elon Musk Buys Twitter, Will He Keep Trump Twitter Account Suspended?

Venture capitalist entrepreneur Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media microblogging app, Twitter, for more than $43 billion dollars, based on multiple reports by made U.S. media outlets on Monday. Musk is the CEO of both SpaceX and Tesla, as well as the founder of the Boring Company, and co-founder of Neuralink, and OpenAI.

On April 4th, Musk announced he had purchased 9.1% of Twitter stock for $2.64 billion dollars on March 14th, making him the largest shareholder of the company. Ten days later, Musk made a $43 billion dollar offer to buy the entire company, at a rate of $54.20 per share, while also taking the company private. The deal has yet to be ratified as official, with news outlets such as Reuters cautioning that the takeover big could potentially fall apart at the last minute.

In purchasing Twitter, Musk has vowed to ‘unlock the potential’ of the social media app, with recent pledges to make algorithms open-sourced, while also reducing spam bots and increasing the need for human authentication.

With the recent news of Elon Musk purchasing the social media giant, the question has been raised on whether or not the company’s new owner will allow former U.S. President Donald Trump back to the social media platform. Trump was banned from Twitter back in January of 2021 in response to his alleged role in instigating the January 6th riot on the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

Whether the former President returns to Twitter remains to be seen, but major online betting apps have released odds on the possibility of whether or not this will happen.

Will Elon Musk Keep the Trump Twitter Account Suspended?

Based on the current betting odds, former U.S. President Donald Trump will likely not return to Twitter by the end of 2022. Trump is lined at odds of -400 to remain off Twitter until the end of the year, an implied probability of 80%.

In response to the recent takeover bid of Twitter, Trump told Fox News that he would not return be returning to Twitter, but instead, he would begin using his own newly created social media app ‘Truth Social’ in the coming weeks.

For full betting odds on the Trump Twitter Account Restored prop via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Will Trump Return

to Twitter? Trump

Odds BetOnline

Free Play Yes +250 No -400

Will Donald Trump’s Twitter ban end in 2022? Refers to account @RealDonaldTrump

Regardless of what Donald Trump has stated to Fox News or other various media outlets, there is still a very real possibility that the former President returns to Twitter at some point beyond 2022.

Trump is currently lined as the betting favorite to win the 2024 U.S. Presidential election, despite being the target of both state and federal investigations.

