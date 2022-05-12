NHL

NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 1 Game 6 (May 12)

Jeremy Freeborn
There are four game sixes on Thursday in the 2022 National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs. The teams leading 3-2 are the Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues, Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes. Here are the projected starting goalies courtesy of leftwinglock.com and odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

Carolina Hurricanes (+111) vs. Boston Bruins (-123)

The Carolina Hurricanes can eliminate the Bruins with a W. The Canes are going with Antti Raanta, while the Bruins will counter with Jeremy Swayman.

Toronto Maple Leafs (+121) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (-134)

The Lightning need better goaltending from reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy than what they have got from him in the series so far. The Maple Leafs meanwhile will have Jack Campbell in between the pipes.

Minnesota Wild (-105) vs. St. Louis Blues (-105)

The Wild are projected to make a goalie change and return to Cam Talbot after Marc-Andre Fleury has given up eight goals over the last two games in a pair of 5-2 losses. The Blues are planning to go with Jordan Binnington.

Edmonton Oilers (-135) vs. Los Angeles Kings (+122)

You cannot blame Mike Smith entirely for the reason why the Oilers are trailing the Kings 3-2. Los Angeles completely outworked Edmonton in game five, and dominated puck possession in the extra time. Still, Smith should not be backstopping the Oilers and his massive game one mistake is the reason why the Oilers are facing elimination tonight. The Kings are countering with Jonathan Quick.

 

NHL
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
