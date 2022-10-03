10/3/22 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

The most pivotal regular season series in recent memory was a complete flop for the New York Mets (99-61), who got swept by the Atlanta Braves over the weekend to lose complete control of the National League East. The Braves now have a magic number of one to win a division the Mets led essentially wire-to-wire, a bitter disappointment for everyone affiliated with the organization, but the good news is that there will be playoff baseball at Citi Field as soon as Friday. The Mets will now look to tune up for the rest of October as they welcome the Washington Nationals (55-104) to town to kick off their final series of the regular season. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (15-7, 3.95 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco had a rough time in his last start, allowing four runs in just three innings against the Miami Marlins last Tuesday to suffer his seventh loss of the season. The Nationals will counter with righty Cory Abbott (0-4, 5.11 ERA). Abbott was beaten up by the Braves in his last start, giving up five runs (although just four were earned) in five innings last Monday to suffer his fourth loss of the season.

