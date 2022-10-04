Rain washed away the opener of a three-game series between the New York Mets (98-61) and the Washington Nationals (55-104) last night, forcing the Mets to wait another day to try and remove the stench of a three-game sweep in Atlanta over the weekend. The Mets did get some help on their unexpected day off as the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 4-0, keeping the Mets’ slim hopes of a National League East title alive. The only chance those hopes extend into tomorrow is if Miami wins again and the Mets sweep today’s doubleheader against the Nationals. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field while Game 2 will begin approximately 30-40 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.
Game 1 will see right-hander Carlos Carrasco (15-7, 3.95 ERA) take the mound for the Mets. Carrasco had a rough time in his last start, allowing four runs in just three innings against the Miami Marlins last Tuesday to suffer his seventh loss of the season. The Nationals will counter with righty Cory Abbott (0-4, 5.11 ERA). Abbott was beaten up by the Braves in his last start, giving up five runs (although just four were earned) in five innings last Monday to suffer his fourth loss of the season.
Right-hander Taijuan Walker (12-5, 3.59 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets in Game 2. Walker delivered an average performance in his last start, allowing three runs in 5+ innings against the Miami Marlins last Wednesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 5-4 in extra innings. The Nationals will counter with righty Paolo Espino (0-8, 4.30 ERA). Espino also struggled in his last start, giving up four runs in five innings against the Braves last Tuesday to suffer his eighth loss of the year.
Pre-Game Notes:
-
The Mets are 11-5 against the Nationals this season but dropped two out of three against them when the teams last met earlier this month at Citi Field.
The Mets are 4-2 against Washington at Citi Field this season.
This three-game series was originally scheduled to be played as the season opener from March 31-April 3 before the lockout delayed the start of the season by one week.
This is the 10th doubleheader of the season for the Mets. They are 14-4 in doubleheader games, including a sweep of their last twin bill in Pittsburgh on September 7.
This is the Nationals’ sixth doubleheader of the year. They are 4-6 in doubleheaders this year and split their last twin bill against the Philadelphia Phillies last Saturday.
Carrasco is 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA in four starts against the Nationals this season.
Abbott has allowed just three hits and no runs over seven innings in three appearances, including one start, against the Mets this year.
Walker has faced the Nationals once this season, allowing just three hits over seven shutout innings on May 12 to pick up his first win of the season.
Espino has a 1.42 ERA in three relief appearances against the Mets this season.
Riley Adams (3 for 5, HR, RBI), Nelson Cruz (13 for 35, 3 2B, 5 HR, 9 RBI), Luis Garcia (2 for 5, RBI) and Lane Thomas (2 for 2, 2B) have done well against Carrasco in the past.
Mark Canha is the only player in the Mets’ lineup with a hit against Abbott.
Victor Robles (2 for 6, 2B) and Lane Thomas (3 for 5, HR, RBI) have done well against Walker in the past.
Pete Alonso (3 for 8, 2 2B) and Jeff McNeil (3 for 7, RBI) have good numbers against Espino.
The Mets will be eliminated from the National League East race with either one loss today or a win by the Braves in Miami against the Marlins.