Rain washed away the opener of a three-game series between the New York Mets (98-61) and the Washington Nationals (55-104) last night, forcing the Mets to wait another day to try and remove the stench of a three-game sweep in Atlanta over the weekend. The Mets did get some help on their unexpected day off as the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 4-0, keeping the Mets’ slim hopes of a National League East title alive. The only chance those hopes extend into tomorrow is if Miami wins again and the Mets sweep today’s doubleheader against the Nationals. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field while Game 2 will begin approximately 30-40 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

Game 1 will see right-hander Carlos Carrasco (15-7, 3.95 ERA) take the mound for the Mets. Carrasco had a rough time in his last start, allowing four runs in just three innings against the Miami Marlins last Tuesday to suffer his seventh loss of the season. The Nationals will counter with righty Cory Abbott (0-4, 5.11 ERA). Abbott was beaten up by the Braves in his last start, giving up five runs (although just four were earned) in five innings last Monday to suffer his fourth loss of the season.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (12-5, 3.59 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets in Game 2. Walker delivered an average performance in his last start, allowing three runs in 5+ innings against the Miami Marlins last Wednesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 5-4 in extra innings. The Nationals will counter with righty Paolo Espino (0-8, 4.30 ERA). Espino also struggled in his last start, giving up four runs in five innings against the Braves last Tuesday to suffer his eighth loss of the year.

