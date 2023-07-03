The National Hockey League free agency kicked off on Saturday. Earlier today we looked at the top 11 American born players who switched teams in free agency. Here are 18 more American born players who switched teams over the weekend. This group are considered more depth or role players who had between 10 and 25 points this past season, or goaltenders who would be considered backups this season. Skaters are ranked based on points from the 2022-23 NHL regular season.

1) Kailer Yamamoto

The right winger from Spokane, Washington signed a one-year deal worth $1.5 million with the Seattle Kraken. In 2022-23, the former first round draft pick had 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points with the Edmonton Oilers.

1) Brian Dumoulin

The defenseman from Biddeford, Maine signed a two-year deal worth $6.15 million with the Kraken. In 2022-23, Dumoulin had one goal and 24 assists for 25 points with the Pittsburgh Penguins. During his time in Pittsburgh, he won the 2016 and 2017 Stanley Cups.

3) Connor Clifton

The defenseman from Long Branch, New Jersey signed a three-year deal worth $10 million with the Buffalo Sabres. In 2022-23, Clifton had five goals and 18 assists for 23 points with the Boston Bruins.

3) Noel Acciari

The centre from Johnston, Rhode Island signed a three-year deal worth $6 million with the Pittsburgh Penguins. In 2022-23, Acciari had 14 goals and nine assists for 23 points with the St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs. He previously played with the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers.

5) Garnet Hathaway

The right winger from Kennebunkport, Maine signed a two-year deal worth $4.75 million with the Philadelphia Flyers. Last season with the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins, Hathaway had 13 goals and nine assists for 22 points. Hathaway has also played with the Calgary Flames.

6) Trevor Lewis

The centre from Salt Lake City, Utah signed a one-year deal worth $775,000 with the Los Angeles Kings. Last season with the Calgary Flames, Lewis had nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points. He is actually returning to the Kings. Lewis has also played in his career with the Winnipeg Jets. While with the Kings, he won the 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cup.

7) Nick Bonino

The centre from Hartford, Connecticut signed a one-year deal worth $800,000 with the New York Rangers. Last season with the San Jose Sharks, Bonino had 10 goals and nine assists for 19 points with the San Jose Sharks. He has also played with the Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild. Bonino won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

8) Justin Holl

The defenseman from Tonka Bay, Minnesota signed a three year deal worth $10.2 million with the Detroit Red Wings. Last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Holl had two goals and 16 assists for 18 points.

9) Ian Cole

The defenseman from Ann Arbor, Michigan signed a one-year deal worth $3 million with the Vancouver Canucks. Last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Cole had three goals and 14 assists for 17 points. He has also played with the St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes. Like Bonino, Cole won two Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017 with the Penguins.

10) Craig Smith

The centre from Madison, Wisconsin signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the Dallas Stars. Last season with the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals, Smith had nine goals and seven assists for 16 points. Smith has also played for the Nashville Predators.

10) Tyler Pitlick

The centre from Minneapolis, Minnesota signed a one-year deal worth $787, 500 with the Rangers. Last season with the St. Louis Blues, Pitlick had seven goals and seven assists for 16 points. He has also played for the Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes, Calgary Flames, and Montreal Canadiens.

12) Gavin Bayreuther

The defenseman from Canaan, New Hampshire signed a one year deal worth $775,000 with the Stars. Bayreuther actually is returning to the Stars as he played his rookie season with them in 2018-19. He played the last three seasons in Columbus, and had two goals and 12 assists for 14 points in 51 games in 2022-23 for the Blue Jackets.

12) Ryan Poehling

The centre from Lakeville, Minnesota signed a one-year deal worth $1.4 million with the Philadelphia Flyers. Last season with the Penguins, Poehling had seven goals and seven assists for 14 points. He played his first three NHL seasons with the Canadiens.

14) Patrick Brown

The centre from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan signed a two-year deal worth $1.6 million with the Boston Bruins. Last season with the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators, he had four goals and eight assists for 12 points. Brown has also played for the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights.

15) Jordan Oesterle

The defenseman from Dearborn Heights, Michigan signed a one-year deal worth $925,000 with the Calgary Flames. Last season with the Red Wings, Oesterle had two goals and nine assists for 11 points. He has previously played for the Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks and Arizona Coyotes.

16) Collin Delia

The goaltender from Rancho Cucamonga, California signed a one-year deal worth $775,000 with the Winnipeg Jets. Last season with the Canucks, Delia had a record of 10 wins, six regulation losses and two losses in extra time with a goals against average of 3.28 and a save percentage of .882. He previously played four seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks.

17) Alex Lyon

The goaltender from Baudette, Minnesota signed a two-year deal worth $1.8 million with the Detroit Red Wings. Last season with the Florida Panthers, Lyon had a record of nine wins, four regulation losses, and two losses in extra time, with one shutout, a goals against average of 2.89, and a save percentage of .912. He previously played with the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes.

18) Jonathan Quick

The goaltender from Milford, Connecticut signed a one-year deal worth $825,000 with the New York Rangers. Last season with the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights, Quick had a record of 16 wins, 15 regulation losses, and six losses in extra time with two shutouts, a goals against average of 3.41 and a save percentage of .882. Quick won Stanley Cups with the Kings in 2012 and 2014, represented the Kings at the 2012 and 2016 NHL All-Star Game, and won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2012. He led the NHL in regular season shutouts with 10 in 2011-12.