5/14/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

Mike Phillips
Max Scherzer, New York Mets

The tomfoolery surrounding yesterday’s suspended game didn’t matter a ton in the end for the New York Mets (19-21), who saw the bottom of their bullpen close out the game allowing just two more runs in six innings. The issues remained with the offense, which generated just two runs on 11 hits in a 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals (17-22). The two sides are set to get back at it after a two hour break for the second game of the split admission doubleheader with first pitch scheduled for 4:35 p.m. at Nationals Park.

RHP Max Scherzer (2-2, 5.56 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets in Game 2. Scherzer was hammered by the Detroit Tigers in his last start, giving up six runs in 3.1 innings on May 3 to suffer his second loss of the season before having this start pushed back nearly a week due to neck spasms. The Nationals will counter with righty Jake Irvin (1-0, 0.84 ERA). Irvin picked up his first win of the season on Monday, allowing just four hits over 6.1 shutout innings to defeat the San Francisco Giants on the road.

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

    Scherzer is 3-0 with a 4.02 ERA in six career appearances, including five starts, against the Nationals.

    Irvin has never faced the Mets before.

    LHP Zack Muckenhirn is the 27th man for the Mets in Game 2 of the doubleheader.

    Daniel Vogelbach will sit in Game 2 of the doubleheader. Brandon Nimmo will serve as the designated hitter and bat leadoff while Tommy Pham plays center field and bats eighth.

    Mark Canha is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting out of Game 1 of this doubleheader. He will play left field and bat seventh.

    Luis Garcia is 3 for 5 (.600) with a home run and two RBIs in his career against Scherzer.

