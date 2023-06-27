6/27/23 Game Preview: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

The June swoon continued on Monday night for the New York Mets (35-43), who looked absolutely lifeless in a 2-1 loss at home to the Milwaukee Brewers (41-37). The Mets’ offense mustered just one run on three hits against Brewers’ starter Colin Rea, who entered the day with an ERA of 4.88, while Drew Smith yielded a two-run homer in his return from a 10-game sticky substance ban that accounted for the only Milwaukee offense. Things have gotten so bad that Mets’ owner Steve Cohen has scheduled a press conference tomorrow to address the team’s woes, creating an air of mystery that surrounds tonight’s game with Milwaukee. First pitch for the second game of this four-game series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander David Peterson (1-6, 8.08 ERA) has been recalled from AAA Syracuse to start tonight for the Mets. Peterson last pitched in the majors on May 16, giving up six runs in five innings to lose to the Washington Nationals for his sixth defeat of the season. The Brewers will counter with veteran righty Julio Teheran (2-2, 1.53 ERA). Teheran pitched well in his last start, allowing just two hits in five shutout innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Wednesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game Milwaukee went on to lose 2-1.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Peterson faced the Brewers in Milwaukee on April 5, giving up five runs in four innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets lost 7-6.

Teheran is 10-9 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 career appearances, including 28 starts, against the Mets but hasn’t faced them since he was a member of the Atlanta Braves in 2019.

The Mets haven’t announced a corresponding roster move yet to add Peterson to the active roster.

C Francisco Alvarez will get the day off due to general soreness. Omar Narvaez will catch and bat ninth.

Willy Adames (2 for 6, 2B) and Brian Anderson (2 for 5) have done well in a small sample size against Peterson.

Pete Alonso (5 for 7, 2 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI), Jeff McNeil (5 for 13, 3 2B, 2 RBI) and Brandon Nimmo (3 for 9, 2B, RBI) have good numbers against Teheran.