6/28/23 Game Preview: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

Baseball is a funny game and can deliver the most unexpected results at times, which the New York Mets (36-43) took advantage of on Tuesday night. David Peterson shocked all the pundits by tossing six shutout innings in his return to the majors after a six-week stint with AAA Syracuse and got plenty of help from four Mets’ home runs to help pick up a 7-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers (41-38). The victory helped the Mets snap a two-game losing skid and they will look to earn a second straight win over the Brewers tonight. First pitch for the third game of this series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Kodai Senga (6-5, 3.32 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Senga had a tough time in his last start, giving up four runs (two earned) in 5.1 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies last Friday to suffer his fifth loss of the season. The Brewers will counter with veteran lefty Wade Miley (5-2, 2.91 ERA). Miley picked up his sixth win of the season last Friday, tossing six shutout innings to defeat the Cleveland Guardians.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Senga has never faced the Brewers before.

Miley faced the Mets in Milwaukee on April 4, tossing six shutout innings to pick up his first win of the season.

Tonight marks just the second time this season that Senga has started on the standard four days of rest. The first time didn’t go too well as Senga gave up four runs (three earned) in 2.2 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on June 4 in a game the Mets went on to lose 6-4.

Francisco Alvarez is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the night off last night. He will catch and bat sixth.

Jeff McNeil will get the night off. Danny Mendick will start at second base and bat ninth.

Daniel Vogelbach will sit with the lefty Miley on the mound. Mark Canha will serve as the designated hitter and bat eighth.

Pete Alonso (3 for 9, HR, RBI), Francisco Lindor (5 for 16, 3 2B, RBI) and Starling Marte (10 for 25, 2B, RBI) have done well against Miley in the past.