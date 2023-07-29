7/29/23 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

A second straight win for the New York Mets (49-54) was overshadowed by some trade deadline-related drama after the game. Max Scherzer, who tossed seven innings of one-run ball to beat the Washington Nationals (43-61), raised some eyebrows after the game with his comments that he wanted to speak to the front office in regards to the direction of the organization after General Manager Billy Eppler traded closer David Robertson in the middle of a rain delay on Thursday. Plenty of drama should emerge from those comments as the Mets look to stay focused on improving their record by scoring a third consecutive win against the Nationals tonight. First pitch for the third game of this weekend series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (3-4, 5.82 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco struggled in his last start, allowing five runs in 2.1 innings against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night to suffer his fourth loss of the season. The Nationals will counter with veteran lefty Patrick Corbin (6-11, 5.01 ERA). Corbin got beaten up by the Colorado Rockies in his last start, giving up six runs (five earned) in 6.1 innings on Monday to rack up his 11th loss of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Carrasco is 2-2 with a 3.94 ERA in eight career appearances, including seven starts, against the Nationals.

Corbin faced the Mets in Washington on May 15, giving up two runs in six innings of work to pick up his second win of the year.

Daniel Vogelbach will sit for the second straight game against a left-handed starter. Pete Alonso will serve as the designated hitter and bat third while Mark Canha will play first base and hit sixth.

Brett Baty will sit with the lefty Corbin on the mound. Mark Vientos will start at third base and bat eighth.

Riley Adams (4 for 7, 2 HR, 3 RBI), Jeimer Candelario (4 for 13) and Luis Garcia (3 for 7, 2B, RBI) have done well against Carrasco in the past.

Alonso (14 for 40, 2 2B, 5 HR, 8 RBI), Canha (6 for 18, HR, RBI), Jeff McNeil (10 for 32, 2B, 2 RBI) and Tommy Pham (6 for 14, 2B, 3 RBI) have posted good numbers against Corbin in the past.