7/6/23 Game Preview: New York Mets At Arizona Diamondbacks

For the past few days it has felt a lot like 2022 again for the New York Mets (40-46), who have displayed some of the grittiness that helped them win 101 games a year ago. Francisco Alvarez’s clutch game-tying homer in the ninth inning helped the Mets come back from a deficit in their final strike to top the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-37) 2-1 to secure their fourth straight victory. The Mets will look to break out the brooms and complete a sweep of the Diamondbacks tonight. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. at Chase Field.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 5.94 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco pitched well in his last start, allowing two runs in five innings against the San Francisco Giants last Saturday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 5-4. The Diamondbacks will counter with righty Ryne Nelson (5-4, 4.67 ERA). Nelson earned his fifth win of the season last Saturday, allowing just one run in 7.1 innings to top the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Carrasco is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in three career appearances, including two starts, against Arizona.

Nelson has never faced the Mets before.

Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting against a lefty yesterday. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.

Brett Baty will get the night off. Luis Guillorme will start at third base and bat ninth.

Ketel Marte is 3 for 7 (.429) in his career against Carrasco.

The Mets can match their season-high winning streak with their fifth consecutive victory tonight, a total they have accomplished twice this season.

The Mets are bidding for their first series sweep since taking three straight from the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field at the end of May.

The Mets haven’t swept a road series since taking all three from the Oakland A’s in mid-April.

The Mets are looking for a sweep in Arizona for the first time since 2014.