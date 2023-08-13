8/13/23 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The gap between the Atlanta Braves (75-41) and New York Mets (52-65) has certainly never felt larger than it has looked this weekend. The Braves swept a doubleheader against the Mets yesterday in historic fashion and have outscored them 34-3 over the course of the first three games of this series. The Mets will look to avoid getting swept as they wrap up their four-game series with the Braves tonight. First pitch for the finale is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. as the contest will be nationally televised as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball package.

Right-hander Kodai Senga (8-6, 3.24 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Senga earned his eighth win of the season on Monday, limiting the Chicago Cubs to two runs in six innings of work as the Mets rolled to a blowout win. The Braves will counter with righty Yonny Chirinos (5-4, 4.83 ERA), who they recently acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays. Chirinos was hit hard in his last start, giving up six runs in five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, but was bailed out of a loss as the Braves rallied for an 8-6 win.

Local Coverage:

Television: ESPN

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Senga has never faced the Braves before.

Chirinos faced the Mets in New York on May 16, giving up three runs in 4.2 innings of bulk relief to earn his second win of the season for the Rays.

Brandon Nimmo will remain in left field tonight to try and protect his quad injury. Rafael Ortega will start in center field and bat ninth.

Pete Alonso has a two-run homer in two career at-bats against Chirinos.

This is the final game of the season Atlanta will play at Citi Field. The Braves have gone 5-1 in New York so far this season.